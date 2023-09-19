SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Briar Cliff Chargers men’s soccer team swept the GPAC men’s soccer player of the week awards after strong performances on both sides of the pitch.

Briar Cliff freshman Andrew Buchanan was named the Offensive Player of the Week, scoring a pair of game winning goals in the team’s wins over Dordt and Northwestern. The Scotland native leads BCU is goals and is tied for the team lead in points.

Fellow freshman Hjalmar Nilsson was named Defensive Player of the Week, allowing just one goal while making 13 saves in both Chargers victories.

Briar Cliff continues conference play on Wednesday, hosting Dakota Wesleyan.