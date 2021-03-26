Briar Cliff softball sweeps Dakota Wesleyan for first GPAC wins of season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s not how you win, just how you get the job done.

That was the case for the Briar Cliff softball team on Friday in game one of their double header versus Dakota Wesleyan. The Chargers and Tigers were locked in a defensive struggle throughout the first six innings, as Briar Cliff led 1-0 heading into the seventh. BCU nearly had the win, but a timely RBI single from Allison McElveny tied the game at 1 apiece. After Briar Cliff failed to score in the bottom half, the game went to extra innings.

Dakota Wesleyan answered the bell again in the top of the eighth, as Adrianna Thomason scored Maghan Daffern on an RBI double, to give the visitors a 2-1 lead after seven and a half innings. Briar Cliff managed to get a pair of runners on base in the bottom of the inning with a pair of outs, and Taylor Graciano at the plate. The junior got a pair of strikes on her, but skied one to left-center field as a last ditch effort, but a pair of Dakota Wesleyan fielders collided, allowing Graciano’s hit to drop, and allowing the Chargers to score both runners for a walk-off win 3-2.

Briar Cliff made it a sweep in the second game, defeating the Tigers 7-4.