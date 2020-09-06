Briar Cliff relying on veterans to help new players prepare for beginning of 2020 season

“A lot of new faces here on our football team so it was important for the older guys to establish the behavior that we want and the culture that we want,” Head Coach Dennis Wagner said. “And the young guys have bought in to what we’re doing. So the only way we’ll find out what we’re like is if we get into action.”

“It’s just being a leader, not too long ago I was that freshman coming in. So doing what the older guys did for me,” said junior OL Kory Woodruff. “Show them how it’s going, try to pave their path, and show them how to play college football.”

Briar Cliff kicks off their season on September 12 at home against Jamestown.