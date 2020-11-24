Briar Cliff parts ways with football coach Dennis Wagner

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - Northwestern College senior quarterback Tyson Kooima made sure everyone remembered why he's the reigning GPAC Player of the Year on Monday night, leading his Red Raiders to a 49-0 victory over Jamestown.

The Hull native threw the first four touchdowns of the game, with the first three going to senior wide out Shane Solberg. He finished his night 15-21 for 255 yards and four touchdowns, with three carries for 19 yards. Solberg finished with eight receptions for 143 yards and three touchdowns in the win.