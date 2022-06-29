SIOUX CITY, IOWA – It’s not Heaven. It’s Iowa. With the Field of Dream movie site game just a few months away, Briar Cliff University announced tickets for the contest will be available on the Chargers athletics website at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, July 1.

Ticket prices for the historic game start at $20 for general admission seating, while bleacher seats are available for $100. GA seats are available along the right field line, and fans are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs. Bleacher seating is available along the first base dugout. VIP tickets are also available, and those interested should email university.relations@briarcliff.edu for more information.

Briar Cliff and Luther will face off at the Field of Dreams movie site game on Friday, September 16 in Dyersville, Iowa. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. following an alumni game featuring former Chargers and Norse alike. Additional information regarding pre-game festivities will be released by the Briar Cliff Alumni office and at bcuchargers.com.Tickets will be available at bcuchargers.com/tickets at 8 a.m. on July 1.