SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – With the game knotted at 10-10 after the first quarter, Briar Cliff women’s basketball needed a spark. They soon found it in senior center Madelyn Dietchler, who scored a game-high 17 points on her way to becoming the 35th member of the 1,000 point club in Sunday’s 61-41 win over Dickinson State.