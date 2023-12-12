SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Courtesy of Briar Cliff Athletics) – Briar Cliff University has announced the hiring of Tim Jager as the Executive Athletic Director, effective January 2, 2024. Jager recently served as the Senior Director for Donor Relations at Morningside University. Prior to the role, he was the Director of Athletics for eight years.

“We are very excited to have Tim Jager join the Briar Cliff community. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our institution,” said Dr. Patrick J. Schulte, President of Briar Cliff University. “Jager has a track record of success, and he will not only enhance our student-athlete experience, but the Briar Cliff experience in its entirety.”

During his tenure as Director of Athletics at Morningside College, Jager oversaw the operations of 28 varsity sports with over 600 student-athletes. During this time, the Mustangs received the GPAC all-sports trophy five times, and Jager was named athletic director of the year for the GPAC twice. He was also the GPAC representative on the inaugural NAIA Athletic Directors Association Board of Directors from 2014-2018.

During Jager’s run as Athletic Director, the Mustangs won 29 regular-season GPAC titles, 11 post-season titles, and three NAIA red banners. In the 2016 spring season, the softball team was a World Series participant and the host site for the tournament. Jager also implemented a leadership group of team captains from every varsity sport to create better engagement and understanding of students’ needs on campus. Jager added multiple jobs at Morningside, including numerous coaches and support staff.

Jager also served as the wrestling coach at Morningside for nine seasons before becoming the Athletic Director. As a coach, Jager served as the President of the NAIA Wrestling Coaches Association and Chair of the NAIA Qualification Standards Committee. As the President, he represented all NAIA wrestling coaches nationwide and served as a liaison to bring proposals to help NAIA wrestling.

Jager has received numerous honors in his professional career in athletics. He was named GPAC Athletic Director of the Year twice (2017, 2019) and GPAC Wrestling Coach of the Year three times (2008, 2011, 2012). He was named the NAIA Northern Region Coach of the Year in 2011 and received the Bob Bubb National Coaching Excellence Award. He coached Morningside’s first national champion in wrestling in 2007, along with 15 all-Americans. In 2010 and 2011, the wrestling program posted the third and second-highest GPAs in the nation, respectively.

Tim received his Bachelor of Arts from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa. Shortly after graduation, he worked as an assistant coach at Buena Vista, helping guide nine NCAA Division III all-Americans.