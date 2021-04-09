Briar Cliff men’s soccer looking to make run at GPAC Championship

The GPAC men’s soccer tournament kicks off tomorrow with the opening quarterfinals, and the Briar Cliff Chargers will enter the first round as the tournament’s two-seed after an 8-1-2 finish in conference play this past fall.

Briar Cliff has played three spring games to try and prepare for the tournament, but finished 1-2 in their three contests, including being shut out in their most recent game against William Penn. However, the Chargers know this spring is a marathon, not a sprint. Their games were more about getting their conditioning game-ready instead of stacking wins onto the end of their record. And after seeing the top seeds fall in the women’s tournament before the championship match, they know that this spring’s seeding is really not as accurate as it may be any other year.

“We’re finally healthy. We haven’t been very healthy this spring,” head coach Cory Christensen said. “We’re finally at 100% able to get into this next game and just excited to play with everybody in full strength.”

“Any type of game gives you perspective and for the simple reason, like you say anything can happen. We’ve had results this year that we may be considered to have been lucky,” said senior forward Marcus Horwood. “We’ve had results we’ve been definitely more lucky and our record shows that as well but these perceived lower right teams, those don’t fit the bill in the sense of their record or their ranking in the conference reflects who they are as a team.”