SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Briar Cliff Chargers men’s soccer team remained unbeaten in GPAC play with a 1-0 win over Midland, improving to 8-0-2 in conference play while securing at least a share of the GPAC Regular Season title.

“I’m really proud of this group of guys. We’re really young, we didn’t have a great year last year. We kept the core of the group that we had and these boys work so hard.” Briar Cliff head coach Teren Schuster said.

“We came in preseason ready to go and then we hit the ground running from preseason, winning games, getting the momentum, and now where we are where we are now. Winning games and winning conferences, that’s what we’re here to do.” Briar Cliff sophomore defender Alex Johnson added.

The Chargers can win the outright GPAC Regular Season title with a win or draw against Jamestown on Saturday or if Northwestern loses its match at Doane on Saturday.

GPAC SOCCER SCORES

Men’s

Briar Cliff 1, Midland 0

Bethel 2, Northwestern 0

Hastings 3, Dordt 2

Women’s

Morningside 2, College of Saint Mary 1

Midland 2, Briar Cliff 0

Hastings 2, Dordt 0