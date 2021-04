#20 Briar Cliff men’s soccer defeated #22 Southwestern Christian 3-0 in their opening round of play at the NAIA national tournament. The Chargers will face #3 Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday at 1:00 for a chance at the final site.

#14 Morningside fell 4-2 on penalty kicks to Mid-America Christian after giving up the tying goal to force overtime in the final minutes of regulation.