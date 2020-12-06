Briar Cliff men’s and women’s hoops sweep Concordia at home

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Briar Cliff women’s basketball team seems to have answered the question “are they for real?” with a resounding, yes.

The Charger women ran by the #11 Concordia Bulldogs 69-59 for their first win over Concordia since February of 2016 to move to 7-1 on the season. Madelyn Deitchler led the way inside with 16 points and 18 rebounds, while Konnor Sudmann scored a team high 22.

The Charger men also picked up a big win, with a second half explosion over Concordia for an 89-75 win. Briar cliff shot 18-36 from three, led by Nick Hoyt’s six triples, and Conner Groves’ seven, leading to a team high 23 points.

The Briar Cliff men and women will host Morningside on Wednesday, December 9th for their next game.

