Briar Cliff men topple #1 Morningside

Sports
Posted:

Briar Cliff made 15 of 30 3pt attempts at the Newman Flanagan Center on Saturday afternoon. An impressive offensive performance that gave them a huge win over #1 Morningside. The Mustangs were 23-0 on the season before Saturday; Briar Cliff was 12-12.

