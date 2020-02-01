Briar Cliff men topple #1 Morningside

Briar Cliff made 15 of 30 3pt attempts at the Newman Flanagan Center on Saturday afternoon. An impressive offensive performance that gave them a huge win over #1 Morningside. The Mustangs were 23-0 on the season before Saturday; Briar Cliff was 12-12.
Good Day Pets
If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page. Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.