Briar Cliff men outworking opponents to make up for size

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After two games, and being outrebounded by 19 by their opponents, the Briar Cliff men’s basketball team knew something had to change.

The Chargers only have two players taller than 6’5″, which isn’t something you see too often in any level of college basketball. And in a grueling, grinding conference like the GPAC, that’s not a recipe for success. So what’s the saying? “Hard work beats talent, when talent doesn’t work hard.” That’s the recipe Briar Cliff is following, slightly out of necessity, for this season.

BC knows it can’t just out-size teams on a nightly basis, so while many teams can allow just one big man to fight for rebounds, Briar Cliff has gone to a team approach, making sure to box out, and sending several players for the rebound to get their offense running.

When in transition, the Chargers are one of the best teams in the GPAC in scoring a ton in a hurry. Briar Cliff is second in the conference with a .371 three point percentage, leading the GPAC in made triples with over 11 per game.

BCU has won three of it’s last four going into 2021, and a big part of that is the effort given on the glass, bringing them to 7-7 overall. For a chance at continuing that pace, the Chargers will need that same effort, night in and night out.