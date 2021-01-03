Briar Cliff men and women sweep Mount Marty at home

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It didn’t take long in either of Briar Cliff’s games on Saturday to see that the Chargers were ready for their first action of 2021 versus Mount Marty.

For the Briar Cliff women (10-4, 8-3) sophomore Konnor Suddman scored 18 of her game high 22 points in the first half, to help the Chargers open up a 25 point advantage by halftime. The lead got as high as 29 in the second half for BCU, but ended with a difference of 25 again after the horn sounded, with Briar Cliff getting it’s eighth win in the GPAC 78-53.

For the Briar Cliff men (8-7, 5-5) it was their bench that made the difference in the first half over the Lancers, scoring 20 of the teams final 23 points in the opening period to help create an 18 point advantage for BCU at the half. Five different players scored in double figures for the Chargers, led by Andrew Gibb’s 17 points in only 14 minutes off the bench, to lead Briar Cliff to the 94-75 victory.

OTHER GPAC SCORES:

Women – Dordt 67 – Midland 63

Men – Dordt 78 – Midland 63

Women – Concordia 81 – Northwestern – 76

Men – Concordia – 81 – Northwestern – 74 (OT)

Women – #14 Morningside 77 – College of St. Mary 40