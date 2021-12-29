SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Briar Cliff men’s and women’s basketball split a double-header in their annual Holiday Classic on Wednesday.

The #23 Charger women led Grand View 33-31 at halftime, but weren’t able to stop a late run from the Vikings, who outscored Briar Cliff 50-37 in the second half en route to an 81-70 victory. Junior guard Konnor Sudmann led all scorers with 23 points and five rebounds.

The Charger men started their game with Waldorf on fire, leading to a 48-23 lead after the first half. Junior guard Conner Groves and senior forward Kyle Boerhave tied for a game high 15 points apiece, with Groves completing all five of his attempts from beyond the arc to do it.