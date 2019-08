After their first winning season in program history, it seemed only fitting that Briar Cliff moved up in the preseason polls, and this year they crack the top half as the coaches of the GPAC voted the Chargers in the #5 spot in their coaches poll.

Briar Cliff returns Brad Cagle at quarterback after injury shortened his season in 2018, but have a ton of returners on the defensive side of the ball, including all four members of their secondary, and three of their four starting linebackers.