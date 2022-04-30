SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Coming off a 3-8 mark in the 2021 season, Briar Cliff football has spent the last months retooling and rebuilding, efforts they put on display Saturday afternoon for the annual Charger spring game.
Briar Cliff football showing their spring rebuild during annual spring game
by: Noah Sacco
Posted:
Updated:
