SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Briar Cliff Chargers were the latest local football team to hold its media day, reflecting on last season while talking expectations for the 2023 year.

Briar Cliff is just a couple of weeks away from its season opener agains Waldorf, but there’s plenty of reason for charger fans to be excited for 2023. Quarterback Luke Davies will be back for his third year as the starter, coming off a program-record setting year in 2022.

He’ll be leading a high-flying offense that features an offensive line with an additional year of experience and a wide receiver room headlined by Aaron Okoro.

Defensively, the top tackler in the GPAC is back in Pierce native Brett Tinker.

The Chargers say they’re connected and ready, truly embodying its ‘All In’ mantra.

“We’re all in, that’s our motto. You can tell every time you step in the weight room and the field, everyone on our team is all in. We’re bought in and we’re here for one reason, that’s to win games. You really feel it in the air when you step in,” Briar Cliff junior offensive lineman Maximus Hawarden said.

“Guys wanting to be here, togetherness has been the biggest thing. A lot of the young guys were talking about how we welcomed them in and just being together. Willing to fight for your teammates is a big thing I’ve noticed being here,” Okoro highlighted.

“Just getting better every day. I don’t want them thinking about wins and losses. Make no mistake, I want to win every game. But, I think you can fall into a really ugly trap if that’s all you worry about because this is the best league in the country,” Briar Cliff head coach Shane LaDage emphasized.