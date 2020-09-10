Briar Cliff football hopes to continue to build on recent success

Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Sioux City
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Back to School
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Special Report
Washington DC
National News
Politics
Ag News
Tech News
Entertainment News
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report
Newsfeed Now
News Nation
Top Stories
States ask judge to reverse changes at US Postal Service
Salon owner in Nancy Pelosi controversy closing shop: report
Video
57 bison relocated from North Rim of Grand Canyon to Great Plains
Shredtastic event gearing up to help protect seniors from scams
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Weather News
Closings
Closings Login
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: September 10, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: 6 disturbances being monitored, one could impact Florida
Video
Top Stories
‘Smoke cyclone:’ Airborne ash from California fires creates disturbing satellite image
Video
Siouxland Forecast: September 10th, 2020
Video
Siouxland Camping Forecast: September 9th, 2020
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic basin active as peak hurricane season arrives
Video
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Sioux Center Camera
Orange City Camera
Sports
Local Sports
Backyard Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
College Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
Cyclone Sports
Husker Sports
Morningside College Football
The Big Game
NBA
NFL
MLB
Golf
About Us
TV Guide
NewsNation
Contact Us
KCAU 9 Station History
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Advertising
Sales Team
Digital Signal
Careers
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Health
Coronavirus
Back to School
Health News
Health Tips
Contests
KCAU 9 Pro Football Challenge
Jobs
Community
Weather Guest
Mr. Food
Calendar
Local Events
Businesses in the News
Best of the Class
Good Day Pets
Pet Of The Week
Cooking with Fareway
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Simply Siouxland
Hometown Heroes
Remarkable Women of Siouxland
Digital Town Hall
Lottery
Horoscopes
Videos
Search
Search
Search
Briar Cliff football hopes to continue to build on recent success
Sports
Posted:
Sep 10, 2020 / 06:07 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 10, 2020 / 06:07 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Closings and Delays
Meet the KCAU 9 News Team
Cyber Safe
Hometown Heroes
Mr. Food
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Iowa man faces felony counts, accused of threatening officer
Camera Network
Digital Exclusive: Storm Lake Police begins SCRAM program to help tackle crime
Video
KCAU 9 Pro Football Challenge
Cherokee Camera
Oklahoma High School Scores