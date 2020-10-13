Briar Cliff football helps prepare Camp High Hopes for the winter season

As the temperature dips lower, Camp High Hopes needs to prepare for the Winter season by cleaning up around the camp and redoing the trails. Luckily, they’ve got some extra muscle to help out: the Briar Cliff Football team.

“We’ll stack some lumber that we cut up. We’re gonna get our stuff away for the winter like our canoes,” said Stephen Fasnacht, the camp director at Camp High Hopes. “And we’re also going to start a new trail that will open up an area we never utilized before.”

“We do all kinds of things: stack picnic tables, clear pathways, and walkways,” said Briar Cliff Head Coach Dennis Wagner. “It’s a good experience. Some of them have never even picked up a tool in their life so it’s a good experience. “

The Chargers have been doing this for four years, and it’s something the team looks forward to every fall as a way to give back to the community.

It’s really good. They do a lot of good stuff for the community so for us to come out here it’s good,” said offensive lineman Kory Woodruff. “It’s always a good thing to give back. And me being from Sioux City it feels good to me especially.”

Also, the volunteer work gives the team a chance to bond outside of the football field.

“We’re always committed to each other, if one of us is gonna do it we’re all gonna do it, as a team,” defensive back Mike Green said.

“This is really the first opportunity we’ve had all year because of COVID to do something together as a whole group,” said Wagner. “There’s 90 players here and 10 coaches and this is the first time we’ve ever been able to do something together besides playing on the field.”

When the wintertime does come, Camp High Hopes will have everything ready to go, courtesy of the Briar Cliff Chargers.