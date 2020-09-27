Briar Cliff falls to Concordia in football home opener

(Courtesy Briar Cliff Athletics)

BC football struggled with offensive consistency Saturday in a 24-9 Homecoming loss to Concordia at Memorial Field.

A first-quarter safety was a bright spot for the Charger defense. Pressure from Daylan Littlejohn and Robert Robinson forced Concordia quarterback Blake Culbert back into his own end zone and down for the BC score.

Culbert found Koreell Koehlmoos on a 26-yard touchdown pass to give the Bulldogs the lead after one quarter. A field goal and touchdown in the second quarter pushed the Concordia lead to 17-2 at halftime.

BC came back within eight points on a touchdown run by Devrene Kahananui-Alejado in the third quarter to make the contest 17-9 in favor of the visitors. The Chargers only scoring drive of the game saw the Blue and Gold march 75 yards and into the end zone. Kahanananui-Alejado’s three-yard run contributed to his 47 total yards on the afternoon.

The Chargers could not get out of their own half in the fourth quarter and allowed Concordia’s final TD to fall 24-9.