Briar Cliff exercising caution while exercising in the off-season

SIOUX CITY – As the world of collegiate sports prepares for a return with the coronavirus still not going away, the name of the game is safety. We’ve seen the Big Ten decide not to play outside of their Conference this fall. We’ve also seen the Ivy league flat out cancel their fall season, and the start of winter, as to not run the risk of exposing athletes to the virus.

At Briar Cliff, the Chargers are preparing for a fall sports season that undoubtedly will look different, but they hope won’t have any stoppages due to the coronavirus. For the past month BCU athletes have been returning to the Cliff for voluntary off-season workouts in preparation of their seasons. With the new safety precautions still looming, however, things look a bit different as these athletes try to social distance and continue to get better at the same time.

“That’s the biggest challenge right now, so we’re using the outside, we’re using this weight room and we’ve got another room on campus,” said Briar Cliff strength and conditioning coach Phil Herkenhoff. “So we’re taking advantage of that to use that space and social distance as best as we can.”

“The biggest thing for sure is social distancing,” said BCU football player MJ Montgomery. “Keeping one person to a rack inside of here, sanitizing everything a lot more. I mean we did it before but now it’s everything, even the dumbbells and stuff like that.”

More than anything, the Chargers are just looking for a way to improve, and have seemed willing to do whatever precautionary measures are in place to do so.

“I am way better when I’m in a weight room and gaining muscle like that,” said Chargers basketball player Madelyn Deitchler. “So I lost quite a bit through that break period. Now getting back I need to pacer myself in order to get back to where we need to be. I think a lot of people are just happy to be here and see everybody, and get back to work.”