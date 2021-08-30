Briar Cliff embracing youth movement after starting eight freshmen in first game

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Be it out of necessity, or a plan for the future, the Briar Cliff Chargers will no doubt be the youngest team in the Great Plains Athletic Conference in 2021.

On the Chargers’ media day first year head coach Shane LaDage announced he would be starting true freshman quarterback Luke Davies in the team’s opener at Waldorf. But LaDage didn’t stop there, as seven other true, or second year freshmen got the start to join Davies.

The results were about as you’d expect with nearly half the team’s starters coming in with little to no experience. Waldorf scored the first 30 points of the game before freshman Tim Brown returned a kickoff 46 yards to set Briar Cliff up at midfield for a drive that would result in the team’s only points of the game, their freshman kicker Jonathan Branner’s 35-yard field goal.

Davies finished his first start for BCU going 19/40 passing for 215 yards with two interceptions. Other freshman starters in the game included wide receivers Aaron Okoro (two catches for 56 yards) and Spencer George(three catches for 34 yards), offensive linemen Joseph Giturwa and Isiah Williams, linebacker Christian Balmer, and defensive linemen Jesus Escalante (two tackles, 0.5 sack).

Briar Cliff plays their only home game of the month on Saturday, September 4 at 1:00 hosting Doane.