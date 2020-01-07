Briar Cliff coach hired by Minnesota Twins organization

COURTESTY: BRIAR CLIFF ATHLETICS

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Briar Cliff assistant baseball coach Anders Dzurak will be leaving the Cliff after recently accepting a position with the Minnesota Twins organization.

Dzurak, a Minnesota native, was hired by the Major League Baseball team as a minor league rehab pitching coach. He will be working with the medical, biomechanics, and strength and conditioning staff to assist pitchers in their return to play programming. The position is based out of Fort Myers, Fla. as the former Charger coach will work with pitchers from all levels of the Twins organization who head down to the spring training facility throughout the entire year for rehab assignments before they return to their affiliate teams.

“Coach Dzurak was instrumental in bringing innovative developmental tools to our program,” said BC head coach Corby McGlauflin. “We will miss him on our staff, but his new position is a perfect fit and we wish him the best.”

Prior to joining the Briar Cliff staff, Dzurak served as a pitching coach for Northern State University with previous stops at St. Olaf College, Milwaukee School of Engineering and Macalester College.