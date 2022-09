SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Briar Cliff Chargers are just days away from making history as they will play Luther College in the first collegiate baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site on September 16th. Joining the Chargers at the historic event will be MLB Hall of Famer and longtime Minnesota Twins right fielder Tony Oliva, who will throw out the first pitch at the game.

Briar Cliff also revealed a new retro uniform for the team to wear at the game along with custom engraved bats.