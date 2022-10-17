SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Briar Cliff men’s basketball team held its media day as the team prepares for their first game in less than two weeks. The Chargers, who ended their season in the NAIA Tournament last year, look to build off last year and continue their recent success.

Briar Cliff, who was selected second in the GPAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. return the bulk of their roster from last season. Headlining the returners is senior guard and All-American honorable mention Jaden Kleinhesselink. The Sheldon native averaged 12 points per game for the Chargers last season.Also returning is Briar Cliff’s leading scorer in Kyle Boerhave, giving head coach Mark Svagera’s squad plenty of experience and chemistry.

The Chargers open their season on the road against Dakota State on November 4th.