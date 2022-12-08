SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Almost two years go to the day was the last time the Briar Cliff women’s basketball team defeated Morningside as the Chargers won on a buzzer-beater from Payton Slaughter. But, that statistic has changed following the Chargers’ big game on Wednesday.

Briar Cliff has come up just short in their last three meetings, dropping the trio of games by a combined total of 16 points. But, the Chargers turned it around Wednesday night at the Newman Flanagan Center with a 76-54 victory over Morningside.

Briar Cliff enjoyed strong play on both sides of the ball, highlighted by a second quarter where they outscored the Mustangs 30-6 with Briar Cliff feeling charged up about the win as they look to carry the momentum into the second half of the season.

“I think for both teams, it’s a rivalry game and there’s a lot of excitement around the game too and I always feel like in those situations and those games, the kids give more. It means a lot more to them in those games and I thought our girls executed our game plan really well and really brought the fight from the start and we played really consistent basketball for 40 minutes,” Briar Cliff head coach Brian Ortmeier said.

“We’re determined and we want to get those games every time and when we are up that big, don’t let up and take those big victories and run with them,” Briar Cliff senior center Madelyn Deitchler added.