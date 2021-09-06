Briar Cliff can’t handle Doane defense as Chargers continue to search for first win

SIOUX CITY (KCAU) – The Briar Cliff Chargers came into Saturday with the hopes of starting GPAC play 1-0, as well as garnering first-year head coach Shane LaDage’s first victory at the helm of the program. But after four quarters, the Chargers’ determination swiftly turned to defeat following their 17-3 home-opener loss to Doane.

Although LaDage’s thoughts on their defense were positive, the feelings weren’t mutual towards their offensive performance. In a game riddled with missed offensive opportunities and lack of execution inside the 25-yard line, LaDage knows its a game his young team will have to learn from.

Briar Cliff travels to Concordia on Saturday for their first away game in GPAC action. Game time is set for 1:00pm.