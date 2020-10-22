Briar Cliff basketball looking to run to make up for lack of size

SIOUX CITY (KCAU) – Briar Cliff men’s basketball isn’t expecting to back many teams down in the post in 2020-21.

The Chargers enter the season with only one player listed above 6’5″, that being 6’8″ junior Quinten Vasa. The team lost seniors Tony Bonner and Austin Roetman to graduation, but is trying to turn a perceived weakness into a strength.

Briar Cliff’s plans are to use smaller players’ quickness on defense to make up for a lack of size on that end. The goal being that if everyone hustles, the Chargers should be able to prevent teams from getting too deep in the post to make the size less of an issue.