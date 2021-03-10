Briar Cliff baseball walks it off in first game on new turf

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Briar Cliff baseball team took a while to get their bats in order, but in the end made Bishop Mueller’s first game with field turf a memorable one, as they got a walk off win over Division II opponent Southwest Minnesota State.

Briar Cliff fell prey to Mustangs left hander John Bezdicek early, who struck out the first six Charger batters, pitching three innings with eight strikeouts on ten batters faced. Immediately after the SMSU starter was pulled, though, Chargers senior Harrison Jestel sent a solo home run over the fence in left field for BCU’s first hit of the ballgame.

The game went scoreless from there, until the Chargers tied it at two apiece in the bottom of the seventh. Then with two on base with two outs, junior Jake Federico drove one into shallow right, driving in Matthew Hmielewki for the walk off knock in Briar Cliff’s game one win.

The Chargers couldn’t keep that same energy in the second half of the double header, however, falling the Mustangs 8-3.