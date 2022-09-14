DYERSVILLE, IOWA (KELO) — Briar Cliff will play in the first ever college baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa.

The Chargers will matchup against Luther College on Saturday, September 16.

Both schools are in Iowa, but they’ll have a little drive to make their way to Dyersville.

Briar Cliff (Sioux City) is located 284 miles straight west of the movie site. Luther College (Decorah, Iowa) is just 1 hour and 45 minutes from Dyersville.

You can see a full release on the contest in this story on Briar Cliff’s website.