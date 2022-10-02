SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – For college baseball players, it’s the dream of most to play professionally. Though it’s easy to assume Division I guys get the most looks, the truth remains that top tier talent can be found at all levels of the game. Area players would get that opportunity to show their skills among MLB scouts this morning in the College Pro Showcase at Briar Cliff.

Run by Professional Baseball Report, the day followed a typical showcase format like catcher pop times, velocity throws in the field, and game-like scenarios to gauge overall performance. A number of scouts watched every move radar guns and clipboards in hand, including Bishop Heelan alums J.J. Lally and Joe Bisenius, who now scout for the White Sox and Twins. Though the day isn’t designed to present MLB offers, it’s a chance for Division II, Division III, and NAIA kids to get their name on scouts’ watch lists come springtime. In turn, providing a major spotlight for Siouxland talent from Briar Cliff to Buena Vista and beyond.

“I think there’s some value in seeing these guys from smaller colleges,” Twins Midwest Area scout Joe Bisenius said. “A lot of these guys they don’t get a lot of exposure and you never know what you could find down at these smaller schools. It’s nice some of these local guys from small schools an opportunity too. I think it’s a good thing that Briar Cliff puts together for these guys and give them an opportunity to play in front of us.”

‘You hear about the D-I guys a little bit more, all over social media they get more recognition and stuff but a lot of these NAIA schools have athletes and like you’ve been seeing today we have a lot to showcase,” Morningside junior pitcher Wade Canaday said.

“Might not get an offer today, but just to put your name out there and see what you can do and show what you can do is always a good thing,” Mount Marty junior catcher Kalen Piechota said. “You never wanna give up on your dream of playing baseball at the next level.”