SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Courtesy of Briar Cliff Athletics) – Briar Cliff University announced recent renovations to the Bishop Mueller Complex baseball facilities. Nearly one million dollars was raised by alumni and friends of the university for the project.



“This project would not have been possible without the support of our alumni and generous benefactors for the program,” says Patrick Jacobson-Schulte, Interim President of Briar Cliff University. “This is a great demonstration of what can be done when our community rallies together to bring new and improved opportunities to our students. I am confident that the Chargers, Crusaders, and visitors who will compete on this field will be grateful for this generosity.”



Baseball facility enhancements began in 2016 with a new clubhouse to serve as a locker room and social space for players. In 2018, a new press box was built to better provide workspace for our athletics event management workers. A locker room beneath was added for officials and umpires. In 2019, Briar Cliff installed a turf infield, the first for a Sioux City area team. The first contest on the new turf was played that upcoming 2020 season and has allowed those utilizing the field to continue playing contests in conditions others might struggle to uphold a game.



The most recent additions to the Baseball Complex include new dugouts and an indoor hitting facility. The indoor facility is equipped with technology that allows student-athletes to track various nuances, such as exit velocity off a bat or spin rate for pitchers. A new pavilion and new grandstands were also added to improve areas for spectators of the game.



During the celebration, the Chargers also unveiled the new name of the field, the Sisters of St. Francis Field.



“The lead donor, who is an alum, graciously chose to name the field after those who had a tremendous impact on their education while at Briar Cliff – the Sisters of St. Francis,” adds Jacobson-Schulte. “The naming of this field pays homage to the team of Sisters who helped make Briar Cliff University possible. We thank the donor for honoring some of our greatest fans, who have been and will be so significant to our past, present, and future.”