Briar Cliff announces Hall of Fame 2021 Class

The Briar Cliff Athletic Department has announced the 2021 Hall of Fame induction class. The Chargers that will be enshrined are Julian Gunnels and Augustus Raheem Cowan.

The pair will officially be inducted on Wednesday, April 28 during the annual Champions of Character awards event, which will be streamed live via the Briar Cliff Athletics website.

Gunnels wrestled at Briar Cliff during the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons. He was a two-time All-American for the Chargers, placing fourth at the NAIA National Championships in 2008 and third in 2009. Gunnels’ third-place finish is the highest national placing for a Briar Cliff wrestler in program history. Gunnels posted a 30-5 record in his senior season, which at the time was the most single season wins for a Charger wrestler.

Cowan was a multi-sport athlete at the Cliff, competing for the track and field and soccer teams from 2012-2015. He was an eight-time GPAC triple jump champion and four-time NAIA triple jump champ, winning the NAIA event for both indoor and outdoor in 2013 and 2015. Cowan earned All-American honors in the triple jump on all eight opportunities and is a 12-time All-American overall. He owns the Briar Cliff and GPAC indoor and outdoor triple jump records and is a member of the Briar Cliff 4×400 and 4×100 record holding squad.