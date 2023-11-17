SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The NAIA Men’s Soccer tournament kicked off first round play across the country as Northwestern’s season came to a close following a 2-0 defeat to Bellevue, while Briar Cliff advances to the second round after a 1-0 win.

Briar Cliff will face #3 Grace in the NAIA second round on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2:00 p.m.

Northwestern ends the season at 15-5-2 overall.

SCORES

Briar Cliff – 1, Governors St. (IL) – 0 [Winona Lake, IN Bracket]

Bellevue (NE) – 2, Northwestern – 0 [Oklahoma City, OK Bracket]