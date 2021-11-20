Braelon Allen’s big day for #19 Wisconsin gives Nebraska fifth straight defeat

Wisconsin wide receiver Stephan Bracey (10) returns a kickoff for a touchdown against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Braelon Allen rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns – including a tiebreaking 53-yarder with 3:50 remaining – to help No. 19 Wisconsin outlast Nebraska 35-28 for its seventh consecutive victory on Saturday.

Nebraska drove the ball to Wisconsin’s 11-yard line in the final minute but ended up losing the ball on downs at the 21. Faion Hicks broke up Adrian Martinez’s fourth-down pass to Zavier Betts with four seconds left. The Badgers handed Nebraska its fifth straight loss and moved a step closer to playing for a conference title.