Boyden-Hull’s selective shooting just one reason why the Comets remain Class 2A’s top team

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – As Class 2A’s reigning state champs, the Boyden-Hull boy’s basketball team has plenty of eyes on them.

The Comets have become one of the most efficient offenses in the 2020-21 season, converting a state-best 54% of their field goal attempts. A big part of that is the supporting players learning from those who score the most. Of Boyden-Hull’s top five scorers, the lowest field goal percentage belongs to Kody Noble, who shoots 56.8%. The team’s leader in field goal percentage is Dayton Brunsting, who scores 9.1 points per game while shooting 62.9% from the field. Although, the most impressive numbers might belong to Tanner Te Slaa and Marcus Kelderman, who average 21.8 and 19.6 points per game respectively, while shooting 58.5% and 57.3% respectively.

“Its just not having a bunch of individuals,” said Boyden-Hull head coach Bill Francis. “They pass the ball, they move the ball, they find open people. And when you’re unselfish like that you get better opportunities and better looks. It’s a lot easier to shoot a better percentage when you’re getting better shots.”

“That’s a lot of our coaches,” said Te Slaa. “They’re always on us about getting good shots, working inside, and not shooting ourselves out of the game. When teams are playing zone on us we really like to pound it inside, not settle for jumpers so much, and get those easy ones.”

The Comets play their next game on Friday at West Lyon.