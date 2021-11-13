Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley shuts out Solon 42-0 in state semifinal to send Nighthawks to the 3A championship

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCAU) — Coming in to the Class 3A state semifinals, all four teams combined for a 44-0 record. But after a 42-0 shutout from Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (12-0) over Solon (11-1), it’s clear that not all unbeaten teams were equal.

Nighthawks do-it-all senior Landyn Van Kekerix didn’t need much time to show off his skills, taking a direct-snap on fourth and one 45 yards for the game’s first score. And less than a minute later caught a 33-yard touchdown from Tanner Te Slaa for two touchdowns in his first three touches. He followed that up in the second quarter with a 68-yard catch and run score for his third touchdown of the half. But what else could he do? How about blocking a field goal at the end of the half to keep his team’s shutout in tact.

B-H/RV kept it up in the second half, adding a pair of touchdowns and not allowing a single point to advance to the program’s first ever Class 3A state championship game.

The Nighthawks will face Harlan on Friday, November 19 at 1:00 for the Class 3A title.