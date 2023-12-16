SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The second day of the Bomgaars Invitational is in the books. Below are the scores from the Friday’s Invite as well as other results around Siouxland:

IOWA GIRLS SCORES

Skutt Catholic 81, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44 (Bomgaars Invite)

West Lyon 46, Boyden-Hull 23

Central Lyon 61, Sioux Center 50

Spirit Lake 54, Cherokee 53

Denison-Schleswig 46, Clarinda 43

East Sac County 49, GTRA 26

Harris-Lake Park 37, Trinity Christian 36

Remsen St. Mary’s 44, Hinton 40

MOC-Floyd Valley 72, West Monona 29

Ridge View 50, Okoboji 28

Sioux Central 63, Pocahontas Area 52

Unity Christian 54, Sheldon 26

Treynor 59, IKM-Manning 30

Woodbine 62, Ar-We-Va 14

Newell-Fonda 80, Manson-NW Webster 45

Emmetsburg 32, South Central Calhoun 25

NEBRASKA GIRLS SCORES

Homer 48, Lawton-Bronson, IA 37 (Bomgaars Invite)

Howells-Dodge 57, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 11

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 71, Plainview 49

Norfolk 46, Fremont 33

Ponca 41, Tri County Northeast 34

Stanton 65, Wakefield 52

Wisner-Pilger 41, Wayne 31

Wynot 61, Wausa 28

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS SCORES

Sioux Falls Christian 51, Elk Point Jefferson 41

IOWA BOYS SCORES

Lawton-Bronson 67, Homer 18 (Bomgaars Invite)

Caledonia 71, Bishop Heelan 67 (Bomgaars Invite)

Alta-Aurelia 71, West Bend-Mallard 52

Woodbine 68, Ar-We-Va 56

West Lyon 67, Boyden-Hull 47

Spirit Lake 63, Sioux Center 57

Denison-Schleswig 69, Clarinda 53

East Sac County 64, GTRA 52

Estherville-Lincoln Central 72, Storm Lake 65

Remsen St. Mary’s 47, Hinton 44

MOC-Floyd Valley 82, Sibley-Ocheyedan 20

Ridge View 49, OABCIG 37

Sioux Central 58, Pocahontas Area 54

Unity Christian 73, Sheldon 39

Newell-Fonda 71, Manson-NW Webster 57

South Central Calhoun 52, Emmetsburg 48

NEBRASKA BOYS SCORES

Bancroft-Rosalie 60, West Manona, IA 59

Battle Creek 51, North Bend Central 46

Howells-Dodge 50, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 21

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 51, Plainview 45

Pierce 47, Scotus Central Catholic 42

Ponca 73, Tri County Northeast 36

Wakefield 73, Stanton 23

Walthill 71, Hartington-Newcastle 57

Wayne 69, Wisner-Pilger 33

Winside 59, Creighton 46

Wynot 76, Wausa 34

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS SCORES

Dakota Valley 85, Canton 67