SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The second day of the Bomgaars Invitational is in the books. Below are the scores from the Friday’s Invite as well as other results around Siouxland:
IOWA GIRLS SCORES
Skutt Catholic 81, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44 (Bomgaars Invite)
West Lyon 46, Boyden-Hull 23
Central Lyon 61, Sioux Center 50
Spirit Lake 54, Cherokee 53
Denison-Schleswig 46, Clarinda 43
East Sac County 49, GTRA 26
Harris-Lake Park 37, Trinity Christian 36
Remsen St. Mary’s 44, Hinton 40
MOC-Floyd Valley 72, West Monona 29
Ridge View 50, Okoboji 28
Sioux Central 63, Pocahontas Area 52
Unity Christian 54, Sheldon 26
Treynor 59, IKM-Manning 30
Woodbine 62, Ar-We-Va 14
Newell-Fonda 80, Manson-NW Webster 45
Emmetsburg 32, South Central Calhoun 25
NEBRASKA GIRLS SCORES
Homer 48, Lawton-Bronson, IA 37 (Bomgaars Invite)
Howells-Dodge 57, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 11
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 71, Plainview 49
Norfolk 46, Fremont 33
Ponca 41, Tri County Northeast 34
Stanton 65, Wakefield 52
Wisner-Pilger 41, Wayne 31
Wynot 61, Wausa 28
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS SCORES
Sioux Falls Christian 51, Elk Point Jefferson 41
IOWA BOYS SCORES
Lawton-Bronson 67, Homer 18 (Bomgaars Invite)
Caledonia 71, Bishop Heelan 67 (Bomgaars Invite)
Alta-Aurelia 71, West Bend-Mallard 52
Woodbine 68, Ar-We-Va 56
West Lyon 67, Boyden-Hull 47
Spirit Lake 63, Sioux Center 57
Denison-Schleswig 69, Clarinda 53
East Sac County 64, GTRA 52
Estherville-Lincoln Central 72, Storm Lake 65
Remsen St. Mary’s 47, Hinton 44
MOC-Floyd Valley 82, Sibley-Ocheyedan 20
Ridge View 49, OABCIG 37
Sioux Central 58, Pocahontas Area 54
Unity Christian 73, Sheldon 39
Newell-Fonda 71, Manson-NW Webster 57
South Central Calhoun 52, Emmetsburg 48
NEBRASKA BOYS SCORES
Bancroft-Rosalie 60, West Manona, IA 59
Battle Creek 51, North Bend Central 46
Howells-Dodge 50, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 21
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 51, Plainview 45
Pierce 47, Scotus Central Catholic 42
Ponca 73, Tri County Northeast 36
Wakefield 73, Stanton 23
Walthill 71, Hartington-Newcastle 57
Wayne 69, Wisner-Pilger 33
Winside 59, Creighton 46
Wynot 76, Wausa 34
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS SCORES
Dakota Valley 85, Canton 67