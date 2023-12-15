SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The third annual Bomgaars Invitational, formerly the Arena Invitational, tipped off on Thursday afternoon at the Tyson Events Center to kickstart an exciting four-day stretch of high-level hoops at the Tyson Events Center. The Invite includes 17 games from Dec. 14-17 featuring high school and college games from the tri-state area:

Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley vs. Newell-Fonda Girls

GIRLS SCORES

Newell-Fonda – 71, Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley – 42 (Bomgaars Invite)

Bishop Heelan – 68, Western Christian – 42

Westwood – 90, Ar-We-Va – 20

Sioux City East – 69, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 51

Vermillion – 55, Ponca – 31

Elk Point-Jefferson – 68, Parker – 31

BOYS SCORES

Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley – 45, Cherokee – 44

West Lyon – 56, Boys Town – 38

Boys Town – 73, Vermillion – 68

Ar-We-Va – 62, Westwood – 57

Emmetsburg – 59, Forest City – 48