SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – It was an exciting third day of the Bomgaars Invitational with seven games hitting the hardwood inside the Tyson Events Center. Below are today’s scores from the Invite:
IOWA GIRLS SCORES
Bishop Heelan – 62, Estherville-Lincoln Central – 53
Western Christian – 64, North Union – 44
Valley – 54, Sioux City East – 56
Central Lyon – 53, Hills-Beaver Creek – 42
IOWA BOYS SCORES
Dakota Valley – 75, Western Christian – 70
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 49, Estherville-Lincoln Central – 40
Elk Point-Jefferson – 57, North Union – 51
Waukee Northwest – 65, Sioux City East – 55
Morningside – 83, Bellevue – 61
Westwood – 86, Whiting – 11
Okoboji – 78, GTRA – 60