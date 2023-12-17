SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – It was an exciting third day of the Bomgaars Invitational with seven games hitting the hardwood inside the Tyson Events Center. Below are today’s scores from the Invite:

IOWA GIRLS SCORES

Bishop Heelan – 62, Estherville-Lincoln Central – 53

Western Christian – 64, North Union – 44

Valley – 54, Sioux City East – 56

Central Lyon – 53, Hills-Beaver Creek – 42

IOWA BOYS SCORES

Dakota Valley – 75, Western Christian – 70

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 49, Estherville-Lincoln Central – 40

Elk Point-Jefferson – 57, North Union – 51

Waukee Northwest – 65, Sioux City East – 55

Morningside – 83, Bellevue – 61

Westwood – 86, Whiting – 11

Okoboji – 78, GTRA – 60