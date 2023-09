SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Wildcats junior quarterback Nick Bohn was named NSIC Offensive Player of the Week following a monster performance in the 49-10 win over Southwest Minnesota State.

The Bennington, NE native threw for a career-high 356 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for two more scores for five total TDs also a career-high. It’s the second career win for Bohn who ranks second in the NSIC in pass yards per game and fifth in the NSIC in total offense per game.