ALTA, IOWA (KCAU) – The game of basketball has given a lot to former Hawkeye Jordan Bohannon. After a year in the NBA G League for the Iowa Wolves along with all-time records broken through six years with Iowa men’s basketball, the Marion, Iowa native brought his know-how to Northwest Iowa. Sharing time and knowledge July 10 and 11 as a special guest in the Alta-Aurelia Boys Basketball Camp.

Coaching kids of all ages in three camp sessions on Monday, the Hawkeye legend led drills on fundamentals, form shooting, and other skills towards development. Joined by local coaches Justin Ruden of Remsen St. Mary’s boys basketball and Maurice Williams from Storm Lake St. Mary’s boys basketball, the Alta-Aurelia was full of basketball brains of all levels.

Meanwhile, Bohannon is staying in shape for his next opportunity whether it be in the United State or overseas. But he hasn’t forgotten how the game has impacted his life, nor his chance to do the same for younger players who look up to him as he did to former Iowa greats. A full circle moment for Bohannon that’s allowed him to spread his love of the game onto the next generation of hoopers.

“It’s a dream come true because my whole life was around the game of basketball,” former Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon said. “My three older brothers played the game of basketball, my dad played football at Iowa. I’ve dedicated my whole life to this game and I’ve learned so much about life off the court through basketball and basketball has taken my places I never though would take me. I want to instill in this younger generations across Iowa that if a kid like me who’s barely over six-foot and wasn’t athletically gifted to do what he did at Iowa, then anyone can do it.”

“I’m trying to hopefully establish something that is gonna turn into a Northwest Iowa camp,” Alta-Aurelia boys basketball head coach Scott Randall said. “Talking to coaches and parents, there was a lot of energy and enthusiasm to have someone like the caliber of Jordan Bohannon here. Household name, Iowa kid, I mean you can’t get anything better than that for your first special guest.”

The Warriors camp runs from July 10-12, with Bohannon in attendance on Monday and Tuesday.