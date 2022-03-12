INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Bohannon banked in a 3-pointer from just inside the midcourt logo with 0.8 seconds left, lifting No. 24 Iowa over ninth-seeded Indiana 80-77 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. The Hawkeyes will play for their first league tourney title since 2006 on Sunday. Keegan Murray scored 32 points for Iowa. Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds for the Hoosiers. who nearly led from start to finish. Iowa rallied from a six-point deficit in the final four minutes but needed three 3s from Bohannon and one from Murray to come back.
Bohannon banks in late 3, No. 24 Iowa beats Indiana 80-77 in Big Ten Tourney semis
by: Noah Sacco
