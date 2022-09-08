SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Both Sioux City East and Le Mars came into the game with unblemished record. But, only one team can move on to 3-0 when the final horn sounds.

Le Mars started the game off in a big way as Teagan Kasel connected with Sione Fifita for a touchdown on the Bulldogs’ opening drive. The Black Raiders responded with a touchdown of their own as Cole Richtie found Destiny Adams downfield to tie the game.

Sioux City East forced a turnover on the ensuing drive and capitalized with a Brady Wavrunek rushing touchdown from a couple of yards out. The Black Raiders led 24-10 at halftime and outscored the Bulldogs by 21 points in the second half on their way to a 52-17 victory.