SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- As our local high school volleyball teams made the trip to Xtream Arena for the State Tournament, they hoped to turn their title dreams into reality as the Bishop Heelan Crusaders being the first Siouxland squad in action.

#8 Bishop Heelan faced off against the top-seeded Cedar Rapids Xavier, who were the 2020 4A champions. The Crusaders, who are back to State for the second consecutive year, aimed to pick up their third consecutive upset.

Bishop Heelan looked to defeat the Saints, but their efforts fell short as they were swept in straight sets.

“I’m so proud of the girls I’m proud of the seniors, they led this team from start to finish and those five have worked so hard to really build the establishment of what Heelan volleyball needs to be again. I think they’ve established something that will continue to be successful,” Bishop Heelan co-head coach Olivia Sulentic said.

Bishop Heelan ends the year in the State quarterfinals at 24-14.