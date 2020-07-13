Bishop Heelan’s softball season ends after player tests positive for COVID-19, baseball to resume

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Bishop Heelan Catholic High School’s softball season has ended after a player tested positive for COVID-19 while the baseball team has resumed their season.

The school said numerous players and the coaching staff came in contact with the player for an extended period of time last week and are in the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Bishop Heelan Catholic School (BHCS) officials said they have been in contact with the Siouxland District Health Department and are following the recommendation to forfeit Wednesday’s regional softball game, which ends the season for the team effective immediately.

“Bishop Heelan will continue to make safety our priority, consider best practices and remain in touch with local health officials,” says Dr. John Flanery, BHCS president. “We ask for your continued prayers for our students and all those affected by the coronavirus.”

Meanwhile, the Bishop Heelan baseball team will resume practice and their schedule for the remainder of the season effective on Monday.

The baseball team had one player that has tested positive for the virus and had other players in quarantine that came in close personal contact with the infected player.

“We continue to work with Siouxland District Health to ensure the safety of our players, fans and all those who attend ball games and activities,” said Flanery. “We are following the advice of Siouxland District Health as we work to potentially rejoin these quarantined players back to the baseball team as time progresses. Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools will continue to make safety our priority.”

