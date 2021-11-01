Bishop Heelan’s return to state tournament cut short in opening loss

Cedar Rapids, Iowa (KCAU) — It wasn’t a long trip to state, but it was a meaningful one for Bishop Heelan.

The Crusaders made their first appearance in Cedar Rapids since 2017 on Monday as an 8-seed, the 24th all-time appearance. Heelan had its work cut out for them, however, taking on the top seed in Class 4A, Western Dubuque.

Bishop Heelan hung tough with the Bobcats in the first set, with the match tied at 19 at one point, but couldn’t keep the momentum going, dropping the first 25-22. Unfortunately the top-seeded Bobcats turned it on after that, though, finishing the match with a 25-13 second set win, and a 25-16 third set win.

Though it didn’t end the way they hoped, the Crusaders hope it won’t be another four years before they return to Alliant Energy Powerhouse.