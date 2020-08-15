Bishop Heelan’s Nelson steps down as head softball coach

SIOUX CITY – After one season Bishop Heelan’s Zach Nelson has stepped down as the Crusaders head softball coach.

Nelson went 12-9, including going 9-3 to end the season in his lone year at the helm.

