Bishop Heelan’s Nelson steps down as head softball coach

SIOUX CITY – After one season Bishop Heelan’s Zach Nelson has stepped down as the Crusaders head softball coach.
Nelson went 12-9, including going 9-3 to end the season in his lone year at the helm.
We would like to thank Zach Nelson for his time as our head softball coach. Coach Nelson did a tremendous job continuing to build the culture of this proud program and we're looking forward to finding a new coach that can get our team back to Fort Dodge. #RollPride pic.twitter.com/OMGu1BsA0w— Bishop Heelan Athletics (@BHCS_Athletics) August 14, 2020
