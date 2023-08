SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Bishop Heelan Crusaders softball program will have a new look come this spring as head coach Chris Fitzpatrick has resigned from his position, according to a press release from the school.

The Heelan alum coached three seasons for the softball team, with the Crusaders earning the MRAC title in his first year with a 31-9 overall record. In a three-year span, Bishop Heelan earned 80 wins with Fitzpatrick as the head coach.